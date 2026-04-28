Nedra Talley Ross, last surviving Ronettes member and ‘Be My Baby’ singer, dies at 80

Ronettes royalty passes after a lifetime of harmony.

Nedra Talley Ross, the final surviving member of the iconic 1960s girl-group The Ronettes, has died at home at age 80.

Her daughter and the band’s Instagram confirmed the news on Sunday.

Ross, alongside cousins Veronica “Ronnie” Spector and Estelle Bennett, defined an era with timeless hits like ‘Be My Baby,’ ‘Baby I Love You,’ and ‘Walking in the Rain.’

Backed by Phil Spector’s legendary “wall of sound,” the trio toured with The Rolling Stones and befriended The Beatles.

After the group disbanded around 1967, Ross turned to Christian music. She later endured a bitter, unsuccessful court battle with Spector over royalties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ronettes (@ronettesofficial)

Keith Richards once said the Ronettes “touched my heart right there and then and they touch it still.” Ross was married to DJ Scott Ross until his death in 2023.

Ronnie Spector died in 2022; Bennett passed in 2009. Ross leaves behind four children, and a voice that will never fade.