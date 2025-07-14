Keith Richards’ Debt, a Midnight Heist, and a Museum’s Million-Dollar Gift

The tangled tale of rock’s most infamous stolen axe.

A legendary 1959 Gibson Les Paul, stolen from The Rolling Stones in 1972, has mysteriously reappeared in the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art’s collection.

The sunburst beauty, once owned by guitarist Mick Taylor (who bought it from Keith Richards in 1967), vanished during the chaotic Exile on Main St. sessions at Villa Nellcôte, France.

The heist, allegedly orchestrated by local drug dealers Richards owed money to, saw nine guitars, Bill Wyman’s bass, and Bobby Keys’ saxophone disappear in broad daylight.

Now, the guitar’s distinctive “flaming” woodgrain, unique as a fingerprint, has confirmed its identity.

Taylor’s manager, Marlies Damming, revealed the discovery, noting Taylor’s shock: “He never received compensation and has no idea how it ended up at The Met”. The axe’s storied past includes:

Keith Richards playing it on The Ed Sullivan Show (1964)

Mick Taylor wielding it at the infamous Altamont Free Concert (1969)

Guest appearances by Jimmy Page (pre-Led Zeppelin) and Eric Clapton (when his own guitar was stolen).

The Met acquired it as part of a 500-guitar “landmark gift” from collector Dirk Ziff, who spent decades amassing rare instruments, including those of Roy Rogers and Mississippi John Hurt.

Meanwhile, the Stones are reportedly cooking up new music, with 13 tracks completed for their next album.