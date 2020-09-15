Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman breaks record for world’s most expensive toilet seat cover

Last weekend saw a massive Rolling Stones auction with gear from bassist Bill Wyman up for grabs, plus band paraphernalia including a toilet seat cover.

Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman broke more than a few records at his archival auction last weekend.

For old school rock n roll lovers with fat pockets, the event was an absolute dream, with some seriously sought after band memorabilia up for grabs including amps, guitars – and somehow, a toilet seat cover.

World records were broken left and right, with fans (presumably) emptying their wallets like never before at Julien’s Auctions. But hey, a portion of the proceeds went to The Princes Trust, Macmillan Cancer Support, and the Central Caribbean Marine Institute, so no complaints here.

Let’s kick off with some of the record-breaking items that far exceeded the predicted sale prices. Firstly, Wyman’s 1969 yellow Fender Mustang Bass with an orange finish (pictured above) sold for a whopping $384,000, making it the most expensive bass every sold at auction.

In comparison, Paul McCartney’s Hofner bass only sold for $204,800, so there’s another log to the fire for the ongoing Beatles vs Stones debate.

Wyman’s 1962 Vox AC30 model amplifier sold for a cool $106,250, also making it the most expensive amplifier sold at auction. It’s the amp Wyman used when he auditioned for the band, so it’s got a pretty solid origin story.

And, of course, what you’ve been waiting for. The apparently mythic Rolling Stones toilet seat cover. This yellow, embellished piece of art sold for an unbelievable $1,142, making it (you guessed it) the most expensive toilet seat ever sold at auction. And probably, ever in the history of toilet seat negotiations. Congratulations to the happy buyer, and whatever you do, don’t paint it black.

