EHX unveils the Pitch Fork+ Polyphonic Pitch Shift

Electro-Harmonix launches new Pitch Fork+ Polyphonic Pitch Shift. It offers unique presets, cross-modulation and two independent circuits.

For decades, Electro-Harmonix has been at the forefront of manufacturing affordable yet state-of-the-art stompboxes for guitarist and bassists. When they released the Pitch Fork, they brought heavy competition to the usual suspects in pitch-shifting like the Digitech Whammy and POG with its three-octave range and versatile transposing modes. Paired with an expression pedal, the Pitch Fork was a winner for rockers — the opening riff of The Black Keys’ hit Lonely Boy comes to mind.

The new Electro-Harmonix Pitch Fork+ Polyphonic Pitch Shift builds on their original design by offering some incredible new features. You’ll get complete control over two independent pitch shifting engines that are capable of producing complex harmonies, unlike any other guitar pedal. Both will transpose your pitch up or down over a three-octave range and detune over 99 cents.

The Pitch Fork+ Polyphonic Pitch Shift is a comprehensive harmoniser, featuring 10 unique presets (one of which can turn your six-string guitar into a gnarly fuzz bass) and has a memory unit that can store up to 100 more. It has discreet volume controls for both of the pitch-shifted voices and two outputs for further connectivity.

Also on board is an EXP input for EXP or CV control over a wide range of parameters in three sub-menus: Frequency, Glissando and Volume. There are eight modes, including X-MOD, which features cross-modulation that creates FM and ring mod type effects. The Latch mode is an improvement from the original Pitch Fork with Momentary mode functionality.

Watch the demo below for this beast of a pedal. For more info, visit the Electro-Harmonix website.