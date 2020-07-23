The Rolling Stones drop unreleased 1974 track with Jimmy Page

A Rolling Stones recording from October 1974 with Led Zeppelin’s very own Jimmy Page is now seeing the light of day.

Their collaboration brings us a new song, Scarlet.

Those British bad boys The Rolling Stones have released a previously unheard track from 1974 dubbed Scarlet, featuring Jimmy Page.

Any unreleased music from the rough and rowdy Stones would be enough to drool over, but a track with Jimmy Page?! Sometimes you do get what you want… and need. It brings me great joy to tell you that the track, although rough around the edges, goes the fuck off. I mean, what else would you expect from two of history’s biggest rock groups collaborating?

So anyway, here’s some context.

Earlier this month, The Rolling Stones announced a re-issue of their 1973 record, Goats Head Soup. It’s set for release on September 4th, with an entirely fresh stereo mix. That’s cool and all, but what had us most excited was the three previously unreleased tracks it was bringing with it. Well, the second of those tracks is Scarlet, and it’s out right now with a new lyric video to match.

Keith Richards remembers how the track came to be, saying “we (The Rolling Stones) walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session. They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay”. They were just meant to be cutting the demo, but I guess it came out so good that they just had to release it. Even if it’s release date was going to be almost 50 years later…

Have a listen to the incredibly groovy and raunchy Scarlett below: