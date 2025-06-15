Minecraft’s Vibrant Visuals Update Drops This Month – And It’s Kind of Stunning

After nearly 15 years of blocky charm and lo-fi textures, Minecraft is finally getting a full visual refresh

Dubbed the Vibrant Visuals update, the overhaul rolls out on June 17 for Bedrock Edition, adding over 3,000 new textures, atmospheric lighting, rolling shadows, fog, and lush, almost painterly water effects.

But don’t panic: it’s all still unmistakably Minecraft. Mojang was adamant the update wouldn’t “take away from what makes Minecraft Minecraft,” and the result feels more like a lovingly modded version of the game than a reboot.

You can now tell at a glance whether a block is rough, metallic, or shiny — a detail that sounds small but adds a whole new depth to the game’s famously minimal visuals.

Each biome has its own vibe now too, thanks to more distinct colour grading and environmental effects.

The devs even pixelated the new lighting just enough to preserve that signature nostalgic look.

“Even though you have this modern look and feel, it’s also very familiar glimpses of the regular Minecraft that you know,” said lead visual designer Dejan Dimic.

The update is on by default, but if you’re a hardcore purist, don’t stress — you can toggle it off. Java Edition users will get it down the track too.

With the movie on the horizon and the game’s community still thriving, Minecraft’s 15th year is shaping up to be one of its boldest — just a little shinier.