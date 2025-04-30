Jack Black’s Minecraft Movie Solo Breaks Records as Shortest Hot 100 Hit

The ‘Minecraft Movie’ phenomenon hatches another viral hit

Jack Black’s Minecraft Movie madness continues as his 34-second banger, ‘Steve’s Lava Chicken,’ becomes the shortest song ever to hit the Billboard Hot 100.

The absurdly catchy track—featuring lyrics like “la-la-la-lava, ch-ch-ch-chicken”—debuted at No. 78, proving the film’s viral grip on pop culture isn’t slowing down.

Co-written by Black and director Jared Hess, the song also rocketed to No. 10 on the Hot Rock Songs chart.

Fans can soon scream along to ‘Lava Chicken’ at special Block Party Edition screenings, where Warner Bros. encourages rowdy sing-alongs and meme-fueled chaos.

The Minecraft Movie phenomenon shows no signs of stopping—from chicken jockey memes to live poultry in theatres, it’s clear this is more than just a movie. It’s a movement.