A Minecraft Movie just scored the biggest opening weekend ever for a video game film

A Minecraft Movie has built itself a monster debut – one that’s now officially the biggest opening weekend for a video game adaptation ever

Block by block, A Minecraft Movie has raked in a massive $163 million USD across its first three days in North America – including $10 million from Thursday previews – the film has out-mined The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which previously held the crown with $146 million in 2023.

Outside the US and Canada, the numbers are just as wild. The film pulled another $151 million internationally, with standout figures like £15.5 million in the UK and a surprising $14.5 million in China, where US films don’t always connect the same way.

All up, we’re talking about a global total well over the $300 million mark – and that’s just the first weekend.

Directed by Jared Hess, the film leans hard into Minecraft’s cult status, even getting fans cheering for deep-cut references like the iconic “chicken jockey.”

Social media has been buzzing with videos of opening-night audiences losing it during key moments, which bodes well for a long tail at the box office.

It’s not a huge surprise, though. With over 300 million copies sold, Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time.

Its monthly player base still clocks over 140 million, and the game has racked up a staggering 1.3 trillion views on YouTube.

Since Mojang’s $2.5 billion acquisition by Microsoft in 2014, the brand has been on a slow burn toward world domination – and this movie might just be its biggest flex yet.

Whether you’re a Creeper stan, a Redstone engineer, or just in it for the memes, one thing’s clear: A Minecraft Movie is doing numbers, and it’s only getting started.