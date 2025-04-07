legendary drummer Clem Burke of Blondie dies

Blondie’s heartbeat fades, but the legacy rocks on

The music world is heartbroken by the loss of Clem Burke, Blondie’s iconic drummer, who passed away at 70 after a private battle with cancer.

Bandmates Debbie Harry and Chris Stein led tributes, calling him the “heartbeat of Blondie“ and praising his unmatched talent and energy.

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and named one of Rolling Stone’s top 100 drummers, Burke’s thunderous beats powered hits like ‘Heart of Glass’ and ‘One Way or Another.’

Beyond Blondie, Burke’s legendary career included stints with The Ramones and collaborations with icons like Bob Dylan and Iggy Pop.

His groundbreaking drumming even earned him an honorary doctorate for proving drummers match the athleticism of pro athletes.

Survived by his wife Ellen, Burke leaves behind a legacy as one of rock’s greatest rhythm architects.

Godspeed, Dr. Burke.