Kenny Morris, Siouxsie and the Banshees’ drummer has died

Remembering Kenny Morris, the Drummer who gave post-punk its pulse

You know that feeling when you hear a band for the first time and you just know in your bones that they helped define a sound, a mood, and an entire movement?

That was Siouxsie and the Banshees, and Kenny Morris, their original drummer, was a huge part of it. He’s passed away, confirmed by journalist and close friend John Robb, and if you’ve ever felt the pulse of early post-punk, you’ve felt his influence.

Morris started out on the London Underground punk scene, catching one of the Banshees’ first gigs and instantly knowing he had to be part of it.

Self-taught, instinctive, and fearless behind the kit. Those tribal, tom-heavy rhythms gave tracks like ‘Hong Kong Garden’ and ‘Mirage’ a hypnotic, almost otherworldly feel.

Listening to him play, you realize the drums aren’t just keeping a beat, they’re as melodic and defining as any guitar or bass line.

But that sound didn’t just define the Banshees, it set the template for a generation – The Cure, Bauhaus, Joy Division – and countless post-punk and goth acts that followed owe a lot to what Morris helped create.

Fun fact: the Banshees formed in ’76, the same year as The Cure, but their early recordings and Morris’ drumming came first, it’s no exaggeration to say he helped carve the path for the era.

He wasn’t flashy, and he definitely wasn’t showy, but he was essential.

In a time when punk was raw and fast, he showed that rhythm could be dark, hypnotic, and unforgettable.

Kenny Morris gave post-punk its pulse, and he has left a mark that will forever resonate.

For anyone who’s ever loved post-punk, he’s part of the reason why it still hits like nothing else.