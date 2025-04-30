Martin Scorsese to produce documentary film following Pope Francis’ Vision

A final cinematic blessing from Francis—and Marty’s most divine project yet.

Martin Scorsese is trading gangsters for gospel in Aldeas — A New Story, a poignant documentary capturing Pope Francis’ vision of unity through film.

The project, announced Wednesday, features the late pontiff’s last in-depth on-camera interview—a series of profound dialogues with Scorsese about Scholas Occurrentes, the global youth movement Francis founded in 2013.

The film spotlights young filmmakers in Indonesia, Italy, and Gambia crafting stories under Aldeas, an initiative blending art and empathy.

“Creativity is a path to hope,” said producers, framing the doc as a testament to Francis’ belief in cinema’s power to bridge divides.

Scorsese, who met the Pope multiple times, called the collaboration urgent: “Now, more than ever, we must listen across cultures.”

The Silence director, also planning a Life of Jesus film, previously explored faith in The Last Temptation of Christ.

No release date is set, but Aldeas stands as Francis’ cinematic farewell—a hymn to humanity’s shared story.