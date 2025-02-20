Martin Scorsese Plans for New Crime-Drama with The Rock & Leonardo Dicaprio

The King of Film has another project planned with longtime collaborator Leonardo Dicaprio, and a few other surprise cast members

Leo will grace our screens once again, with director Martin Scorsese looking to plan a new Crime-Drama set in sunny Hawaii.

The project is also said to involve Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt, and is said to be set in Hawaii during the 1960s and 70s period.

As per Scorsese style, it will be another Mob flick, with a charismatic new Mob Leader wrestling the Hawaiian criminal underworld.

The film will be written by Journalist Nick Bolton, who will begin writing once the film’s specifics are set up.

This unexpected collaboration marks a significant departure for Johnson, primarily known for action blockbusters.

Johnson will reportedly play a local Hawaiian enforcer caught between loyalty to his community and the encroaching mainland criminal element represented by DiCaprio’s character.

Industry insiders suggest this could be Scorsese’s most visually stunning work yet, with plans to capture Hawaii’s natural beauty as a stark contrast to the violent underworld narrative.

Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, who worked on ‘The Irishman’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ is attached to the project.

Blunt is rumored to portray a hotel magnate with mysterious connections to both the legitimate business world and organized crime.

The character creates a complex triangle of power, ambition, and betrayal between the three leads.

Production is tentatively scheduled to begin next spring, with Netflix reportedly in negotiations for distribution rights after a limited theatrical run to qualify for awards consideration.

Needless to say, anything Scorsese touches turns to gold.

As for his talent, there is no shortage of acting firepower in what is said to be an awards contender when it is finally released.

