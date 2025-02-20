How to aim High when you’re feeling low, Bad Bubble’s new album is there for you

Indie artist Bad Bubble has a cheeky new album ‘The Triumph of The Puissant’ and its got quite a bit of character

Coming straight out of the beating heart of the indie scene, Chicago artist Bad Bubble has a fresh new release just for you.

‘The Triumph of The Puissant’ is everything you could want and more from an indie record.

Laid across its flayed out tracklist is an ensemble of songs that are sure to make you fall back in love with indie music.

The album’s eleven song tracklist is better described as a ten song album with an introduction song.

That song of course being ‘Opaqueness of Flor’ a sonic introduction to the heavy musical themes that the artist is known and loved for.

The album kicks it up a notch with track number two ‘Sprinkler.

‘Sprinkler’ is the flagship single of the album, go have a listen and you will understand why.

Out of the album, the most notable tracks have to be ‘Ed The Ox’ and ‘Ole Dale’.

Both tracks were written back to back on the same night of creative vision.

The album takes you on a mystical, sonic journey through the mind of the creator.

With distinctive and unique blends of synth-pop and new-wave, the album is a must listen for any of you electro-instrumental fans.

For you string-based musical magicians, ‘Content’ and ‘Colour TV’ are definitely right up your alley.

And just in case you’re not too sure about the sound, think 80’s influence with a modern twist.

It’s like Wham! deciding to become Empire of the Sun and then converting to New Order.

Have a listen and you’ll get what I mean.

To check it out for yourself go visit the album below and show it some love.

For more Bad Bubble related news, check here.