New Order and Fontaines D.C. set to takeover Sydney Opera House forecourt in 2025

The Sydney Opera House is gearing up for a 2025 concert series that promises to shake its iconic Forecourt

Two of the most pivotal bands of their eras, New Order and Fontaines D.C., are set to take over in March, in what’s sure to be the double billing for the ages.

New Order – legends of post-punk, dance, and electronica – will return to the Opera House for the first time in nearly a decade. Rising from the ashes of Joy Division, the band has spent the last four decades crafting some of the most memorable hits to ever fill a dancefloor.

On Friday 14 and Saturday 15 March, they’ll dive into their iconic catalog, bringing classics like Blue Monday, Temptation, and Bizarre Love Triangle to the stage. If their past tours are anything to go by, these nights will be transcendent moments of nostalgia for long-time fans, and a masterclass in musical longevity for new listeners.

Dublin’s finest, Fontaines D.C., fresh off their Glastonbury triumph and a string of awards, will make their Forecourt debut on Thursday 6 March. Known for their raw, impassioned live shows, the Grammy-nominated five-piece are riding high on the success of their latest album Romance, a dystopian twist on punk-rock that’s earned them praise as one of the most vital bands of their generation. With their razor-sharp lyrics and ferocious energy, Fontaines D.C. are set to solidify their reputation as one of the fiercest live acts on the planet, with support from the enigmatic Wunderhorse.

Ben Marshall, Sydney Opera House’s Head of Contemporary Music, summed it up best: “

“Helping phenomenal music born underground shine on the stages of this iconic temple of art is pure joy for me. So imagine how I feel opening the doors to New Order and Fontaines D.C. – two virtuosi of poetic nuance and musical brilliance, both taking a defiant post-punk ethos at different points in time and then sending it shattering and scattering into their own blistering, unique images.

“The incomparable New Order on the Forecourt will be one of *those* Opera House moments to remember forever (and my 16 year-old self with his hopelessly worn-out tape of Substance can’t quite believe it). Fontaines D.C.’s moment is right now, and it’s an honour to host one of the world’s most fiercest live bands on the Forecourt for their massive Australian return.”

Tickets for both shows will be hotly contested, with pre-sales kicking off from late October.

WHO: Fontaines D.C. with special guest Wunderhorse

WHEN: Thursday 6 March 2025, 6pm gates

WHERE: Forecourt, Sydney Opera House

TICKETS: $129.90 + booking fee

Insiders pre-sale: 9am AEDT, Tuesday 29 October

What’s On pre-sale: 9am AEDT, Wednesday 30 October

GP on sale: 9am AEDT, Thursday 31 October

WHO: New Order

WHEN: Friday 14 and Saturday 15 March 2025, 6pm gates

WHERE: Forecourt, Sydney Opera House

TICKETS: $149 + booking fee

Insiders pre-sale: 9am AEDT, Thursday 24 October

What’s On pre-sale: 9am AEDT, Wednesday 30 October

GP on sale: 10am AEDT, Thursday 31 October

More info and tickets here.