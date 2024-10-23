Yours & Owls Drops Its 2025 Lineup and It’s Absolute Fire

Denzel Curry, JPEGmafia, Peach PRC, and Miss Kaninna, the long awaited lineup for Yours & Owls Festival has landed – and its hotter than hell

Get ready to descend upon Wollongong for the ultimate weekend of tunes, as Yours & Owls Festival celebrates its tenth birthday in style.

Denzel Curry, JPEGmafia, Peach PRC, and Fontaines D.C, are just a few of the massive names on the bill.

The Lowdown

When: March 1-2, 2025

Where: Wollongong City, Dharawal Country

Who: FONTAINES D.C., DENZEL CURRY, THE KOOKS, GOO GOO DOLLS, and heaps more

Must-See Acts

FONTAINES D.C. bringing their post-punk anthems

DENZEL CURRY’s electrifying hip-hop

THE KOOKS’ indie rock classics

GOO GOO DOLLS’ iconic sound

Local Talent

Catch homegrown heroes like THE VERONICAS, ALLDAY, BABE RAINBOW, CYRIL, and MISS KANINNA alongside international acts ELDERBROOK, HOCKEY DAD, HONEY DIJON, JPEG MAFIA, THE JUNGLE GIANTS, ORVILLE PECK, and PEACH PRC.

Expect an epic weekend of:

Local arts and culture

Delicious eats

Refreshing drinks by the beach

Get Your Tix

Pre-sale kicks off October 29 at 9 am AEDT, with general sales following on October 30. Secure your spot early for this 16+ event.

Head to yoursandowlsfestival.com.au for the full lineup and details.

Yours & Owls 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable weekend in Wollongong. Mark your calendars and get ready to party!