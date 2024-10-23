‘Heaven’s Jealous’ Alisa Stepura’s ode to classic rock

‘Heaven’s Jealous’ doesn’t shout to be heard—it lingers, a subtle yet powerful love letter to the timeless spirit of rock.

If Joan Jett had a younger sibling, they might resemble Alisa Stepura—bold and rebellious, yet with a more understated fire.

While Joan wielded her guitar like a weapon, slicing through the air with raw grit and a snarl that dared anyone to challenge her, Alisa carries that same defiance in a subtler, more introspective way.

She’s the kind of artist who doesn’t need to shout to make her point—her sound does the talking.

In her latest track, ‘Heaven’s Jealous,’ Alisa crafts a love letter to the golden days of ‘70s and ’80s rock, yet it’s not just a simple nostalgia trip.

She pays homage to the era with fuzzy, reverb-drenched guitars and a sound rooted in the same glam-rock swagger that her spiritual big sister, Joan, thrived in.

But Alisa’s voice, unlike Joan’s signature growl, brings a modern softness. Her vocals are delicate, understated, like a whisper that cuts through the noise, proving that you can still make an impact without turning the volume all the way up.

The heart of the track pulses with T. Rex-like sensibilities, a nod to the glittering world of glam rock.

There’s grit, there’s swagger, and then there’s something more—the unique fingerprint that Alisa leaves on the music.

It’s in the way she embraces vintage production techniques, recording with analog gear and layering the track with choir vocals and cinematic drums.

Her approach is meticulous, crafting a sound that feels wide and full, a sonic landscape that envelops the listener.

It’s as if the song itself is too big to be contained, much like Alisa’s love for music.

And in the end, when the final notes fade, you can’t help but think—if Joan Jett had a little sibling, they’d grow up learning from her, taking notes on how to be unapologetically bold.

But they’d also find their own voice, quieter maybe, but no less powerful.

Alisa Stepura proves that you don’t need to scream to be heard.

Sometimes, it’s the softer voices that linger the longest.

Listen to ‘Heavens Jealous’ below: