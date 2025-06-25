Julia Stone talks beach days, brotherly banter and hitting the road for Red Hot Summer

Julia Stone’s spending the day writing songs and dodging the guilt trip stare from her dog, who’s angling for a beach run

Between home life in Hobart and sessions for a new record with Angus, Julia Stone is gearing up for something big: hitting the stage alongside Crowded House, The Church, The Waifs, Mark Seymour and Vika & Linda for the Red Hot Summer Tour.

It’s not your average gig. These are wide open-air shows in places most bands don’t usually get to visit, with big singalongs, sunset vibes and a few curveball setlist additions in the mix.

We caught up with Julia to chat about what it’s like sharing a stage with icons, how she and Angus keep things fresh after years on the road, and why her favourite mug always makes the packing list.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

JULIA STONE: Spending the day working on some new songs for a record Angus and I have been writing over the past year.

Also heading to the beach later to give the dog a run—she’s currently staring at me while I write this… waiting.

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you live, what do you love about it?

JULIA STONE: I live in Hobart, Tasmania. There are so many things I love about it. I love the people I’ve come to know here.

I love the pace of life, the connection to nature, the art culture in Hobart, the food, the wine, the coffee…. I love how it feels to be here.

HAPPY: You’ve toured all over the world – but what does it feel like sharing a stage with Crowded House this time around?

JULIA STONE: Honestly, it’s magic. I’ve played a few shows with Crowded House and each time I’ve been so moved by their performance.

Neil’s such a great front man, and you can feel the love between the band. And the songs… they’re iconic.

Hearing thousands of people sing every word brings tears to my eyes every time.

Their music brings people together – we’re all singing along with them about love and heartbreak and beauty.

People are going to have the best time watching them!

HAPPY: Are there any older tracks making a comeback on this tour? Or new surprises we should be listening out for?

JULIA STONE: We always like to introduce new tracks into our setlist for each tour.

For these shows we’re playing in places we’ve either never played before or haven’t played in ages, so we’re excited to be pulling songs from across all our records.

Of course we’ll play songs like ‘Chateau’ and ‘Big Jet Plane’ but we also love to sing the more classic folk tunes where we get to sing in harmony together like ‘Nothing Else’ or ‘Wherever You Are’- we might even try out a new one from the record we’re recording at the moment!

HAPPY: You and Angus have been playing together forever — what’s one thing he does on tour that still makes you laugh (or drives you mad)?

JULIA STONE: Angus has a great sense of humour, so he’s always making me laugh.

We love to soundcheck songs we grew up listening to – songs our parents used to sing to us.

It’s not a funny thing as such, but it’s a sweet, nostalgic part of touring – playing the songs we loved as kids together.

There’s something special about sharing such a long history through music.

We don’t really talk much about our lives together and all the things we’ve been through and seen together, but when we sing, it’s all there.

HAPPY: Red Hot Summer Tour is one of the biggest outdoor concert events in Australia. What makes this kind of show feel different to your usual gigs?

JULIA STONE: Outdoor shows always have such a great atmosphere. And these are places we normally wouldn’t get the chance to play on a regular tour run.

So this is an awesome chance to play in more regional areas and also to new audiences. I also love getting to see parts of Australia I haven’t seen before.

HAPPY: If you had to name the ultimate Angus & Julia track for a summer road trip, which one would it be — and why?

JULIA STONE: I think ‘Chateau’ is a great summer song. It has this gentle feeling of fun and joy (for me), and if I were listening to our music on a road trip in summer, I’d probably put that one on.

HAPPY: We’ll name a few of your Red Hot Summer Tour mates — tell us the first word or feeling that comes to mind:

JULIA STONE:

Crowded House – Iconic

The Church – Epic

The Waifs – Dreamy

Mark Seymour – Legend

Vika & Linda – Astonishing and Brilliant

HAPPY: What’s one unexpected or slightly unusual item you always pack when heading out on tour?

JULIA STONE: I always pack my favourite mug—a deep yellow, beautiful ceramic one a friend gave me.

I love my morning cup of coffee or tea, and having that mug with me makes it feel a bit more like home.

I’ve almost lost it a few times… it’s my little piece of home that travels with me.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

JULIA STONE: Early mornings—when I’m awake for them. My dog. My partner.

The sound of a fire burning. The smell of it too. Coffee and toast in the morning.

A good movie that makes me cry. Good vulnerable conversations with people.

Catch Julia and Angus on the road this spring – grab your Red Hot Summer Tour tickets while they last.