What Not to Miss at Festival of Voices 2025

Festival of Voices 2025 is here—these are the unmissable events we’re backing hard

If you’re anywhere near Lutruwita/Tasmania this week, consider this your sign: Festival of Voices has landed, and Happy’s cherry-picked a few essentials.

Whether you’re in the mood for haunting convict ballads, free lunchtime a cappella, or a firelit winter shindig, we’ve got you.

Fri 27 June, 8.00 pm | Altar Bar | from $45

Get ready for an unforgettable night as Michelle Brasier brings her award-winning show Average Bear to Festival of Voices — a hilarious, heartfelt mix of comedy and music that celebrates the messiness of life, loss, and finding joy even in the hardest moments.

Sat 28 June, | 2pm Cascade Female Factory | $20

Bush Gothic aren’t your usual folk revivalists. Led by the captivating Jenny M. Thomas, this Melbourne trio excavates colonial ballads and reanimates them with bite, brain, and beautiful chaos.

Songs of Resistance goes deep into the stories of convict women and children—those punished, silenced, or erased. The setting? Hobart’s historic Cascade Female Factory.

The vibe? Equal parts spine-tingling and soul-stirring. One of the most important gigs this Festival. Don’t sleep on it.

Sat 28 June, 7.30 pm | Hobart City Hall | $39

Get ready for the most joyful, high-energy singalong you’ve ever experienced! Bangers and Mash Ups is a feel-good celebration of iconic hits that invites everyone to sing loud, dance freely, and embrace the infectious energy of a live choir and crowd. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of pure musical fun at Festival of Voices!

Sat 5 July, 5 pm | Willie Smith’s Apple Shed, Grove | $39

Think barn dance meets indie festival energy. Bonsai Band, Wolfefolk, Tuck Shop Ladies and a literal Wheelie Bin Orchestra light up the Huon Valley with help from gumboots, firepots, and one unmissable emcee: Mamma Rosa. It’s giving rustic, rowdy, and really fun.

Tue 1 July, 7.30 pm | Ian Potter Recital Hall | $40

Expect goosebumps. A deeply moving set led by Cairns’ Gondwana Indigenous Children’s Choir alongside lutruwita’s own DENNI. Stories sung in First Nations languages, rooted in land, history, and resistance. One of the Festival’s most powerful offerings.

Sat 5 July, 7.30 pm | Theatre Royal | from $39

Experience the magic of HAYA Band as they weave traditional Mongolian sounds into a breathtaking contemporary performance, making their Australian debut at Festival of Voices. This is a rare chance to be swept away by their powerful vocals, hypnotic rhythms, and soul

Sun 6 July, 2pm | Hobart City Hall | $39

The big wrap party. A laid-back finale that brings together Festival faves—The Velvetones, Beccy Cole, Paul Jarman, Hong Kong Children’s Choir and more—for a joyous, singalong-heavy celebration. Sit, sway, belt it out. Raise a toast to two decades of communal singing.

TLDR: Tasmania’s sounding real good right now.

Whether you’re a folk diehard, choir nerd, or just vibing with winter warmth, Festival of Voices 2025 is serving something that’ll hit. See you in the crowd.