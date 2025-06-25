Best of 2025 (So Far): Albums, Audiobooks, and Podcasts

Here’s whats been filling your Spotify playlists in 2025 – yep, we’re only halfway through the year
From chart-topping albums to podcast, politics and audiobook obsession, Spotify has already delivered a stacked 2025.
Here’s our mid-year check-in on what’s been moving ears, shifting moods, and quietly taking over your phone storage in the local music and audio scene.
🎶 Best Albums of 2025 (So Far)
-
Te Whare Tīwekaweka – Marlon Williams
-
Mentalized – Skeleton
-
Addison – Addison Rae
-
Look at Me Now – ONEFOUR
-
NEVER ENOUGH – Turnstile
📚 Best Local Audiobooks
-
Rytual – Chloe Elisabeth Wilson
-
The Wold Tree – Laura McCluskey
-
Your Head is a Houseboat & Doom and Bloom – Campbell Walker
-
The Bearcat – Georgia Rose Phillips
-
Frog: The Secret Diary of a Paramedic – Sally Gould
🎧 Best Podcasts
-
Mushroom Case Daily – ABC Listen
-
Storytime with Kayla Jade – MIK Made
-
Stalked – BBC Sounds
-
The Rest is History – Goalhanger
-
Mystery Mondays – Bella Fiori
And it’s only June. Let that sink in.