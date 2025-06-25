[gtranslate]
News

Best of 2025 (So Far): Albums, Audiobooks, and Podcasts

TM

by Tammy Moir

TM

by Tammy Moir

Here’s whats been filling your Spotify playlists in 2025 – yep, we’re only halfway through the year

From chart-topping albums to podcast, politics and audiobook obsession, Spotify has already delivered a stacked 2025.

Here’s our mid-year check-in on what’s been moving ears, shifting moods, and quietly taking over your phone storage in the local music and audio scene.

Best new albums 2025 so far - on spotify - Marlon Williams announces his first Māori language album - Northern Transmissions

🎶 Best Albums of 2025 (So Far)

  • Te Whare TīwekawekaMarlon Williams

  • MentalizedSkeleton

  • AddisonAddison Rae

  • Look at Me NowONEFOUR

  • NEVER ENOUGHTurnstile

📚 Best Local Audiobooks

  • RytualChloe Elisabeth Wilson

  • The Wold TreeLaura McCluskey

  • Your Head is a Houseboat & Doom and BloomCampbell Walker

  • The BearcatGeorgia Rose Phillips

  • Frog: The Secret Diary of a ParamedicSally Gould

🎧 Best Podcasts

  • Mushroom Case DailyABC Listen

  • Storytime with Kayla JadeMIK Made

  • StalkedBBC Sounds

  • The Rest is HistoryGoalhanger

  • Mystery MondaysBella Fiori

And it’s only June. Let that sink in.

Related