Best of 2025 (So Far): Albums, Audiobooks, and Podcasts

Here’s whats been filling your Spotify playlists in 2025 – yep, we’re only halfway through the year

From chart-topping albums to podcast, politics and audiobook obsession, Spotify has already delivered a stacked 2025.

Here’s our mid-year check-in on what’s been moving ears, shifting moods, and quietly taking over your phone storage in the local music and audio scene.

Te Whare Tīwekaweka – Marlon Williams

Mentalized – Skeleton

Addison – Addison Rae

Look at Me Now – ONEFOUR

NEVER ENOUGH – Turnstile

Rytual – Chloe Elisabeth Wilson

The Wold Tree – Laura McCluskey

Your Head is a Houseboat & Doom and Bloom – Campbell Walker

The Bearcat – Georgia Rose Phillips

Frog: The Secret Diary of a Paramedic – Sally Gould

Mushroom Case Daily – ABC Listen

Storytime with Kayla Jade – MIK Made

Stalked – BBC Sounds

The Rest is History – Goalhanger

Mystery Mondays – Bella Fiori

And it’s only June. Let that sink in.