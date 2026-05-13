Spotify turns 20 with ‘Party of the Year(s),’ your entire streaming life in one playlist

Your first awkward stream is now documented forever

Two decades of streaming habits have been distilled into one nostalgic party.

Spotify has launched ‘Your Party of the Year(s)’ to celebrate its 20th anniversary, a deep-dive time capsule far grander than the annual ‘Wrapped.’

For the first time, users can revisit the very first song they ever streamed, their total unique tracks, and their all-time most-played artist.

The crown jewel is a personalised All-Time Top Songs Playlist, featuring a user’s 120 most-listened-to tracks complete with play counts.

However, the birthday balloons come with shadows.

Spotify’s recent history has been rocked by artist boycotts over CEO Daniel Ek’s investments in Helsing, a military drone AI company.

Massive Attack, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, and others have pulled their catalogues in protest, calling out “Dr. Evil tech bros.”

Users can search “Spotify 20” to relive their personal soundtrack, while the industry debates the true cost of the stream.