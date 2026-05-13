Laguna’s new single ‘Myrtle’ arrives with psych-fuzz fury

Chaos, catharsis, and crushing riffs.

Geelong’s Laguna, the creative alias of James Guida, has released his latest sonic assault, ‘Myrtle,’ premiering today via his own Mountain Girl Records.

Following a breakout 2024 debut that established his appetite for adventurous rock, Laguna retreated to his home studio to forge something deeply personal and relentlessly volatile.

The result is a visceral clash of ‘60s psych-fuzz and experimental rock energy, a track that matches chaos with insatiable rhythms and pace.

Laguna describes the self-produced process as “exhausting but ultimately fulfilling,” a cathartic battle that bleeds through every distorted riff and unpredictable turn.

For fans of King Gizzard and The Oh Sees, ‘Myrtle’ delivers exactly that unhinged, curious spirit.

Accompanying the track is a self-directed music video, offering a full sensory immersion into Laguna’s fractured, fuzzed-out world.

This is not background listening; the track is a furious, rewarding collision of endurance and invention.

Got some tracks you need heard? Send ’em through to us!