LISTEN: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – ‘The Dripping Tap’

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard drop 18-minute belter The Dripping Tap and announce double-album Omnium Gatherum.

Naarm/Melbourne psych-rock gods King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have treated fans to The Dripping Tap, an EP-length single oozing with honky guitar tones and anthemic riffs.

The six-piece have also officially announced an upcoming double-album titled Omnium Gatherum, which will be available for pre-order on March 22, but the release date is yet to be announced.

Last weekend, King Gizzard played a mammoth three-hour set in Melbourne as part of a one-off show dubbed ‘Return Of The Curse Of Timeland’. Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for the official release of Made in Timeland, a record the band have been teasing but are yet to release.

Listen to The Dripping Tap below.