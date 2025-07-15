‘Self Care’: Julienne Harvey discusses her hauntingly honest single

What do you do when self-care seems like a mountain? You create, slowly.

Indie artist Julienne Harvey emerges from a period of silence with her poignant new single, Self Care, set for release on August 7, 2025.

The track, written and co-produced by Harvey alongside Kristof Neyens, delves into the isolating weight of mental illness, juxtaposing delicate xylophone melodies and children’s laughter with raw lyricism about the struggle to survive daily life.

Drawing comparisons to Lana Del Rey and Mazzy Star, Harvey’s ethereal vocals and cinematic soundscapes capture the guilt of unmet expectations and the quiet battle for self-preservation.

In an intimate interview, Harvey opens up about the song’s origins, a product of paralysing grief, and her creative process amid emotional turmoil.

She shares the artists who have anchored her, the challenges of independence, and her hope that Self Care offers solace to those feeling lost.

With more music on the horizon, Harvey’s return is a testament to resilience, artistry, and the power of being seen.

Happy: What are you up to today?

Julienne Harvey: Honestly, probably just trying to answer your questions without spiralling. But in all seriousness, I’m getting things ready for the release of Self Care. It’s been a long time coming, and I’m trying to stay present with all the feelings that come up; excitement, fear, and a weird kind of calm, almost relief… but not.

Happy: Tell us a little bit about where you live, what do you love about it?

Julienne: I live in Sydney!! There’s this contrast I really love, there’s a lot of noise and movement, but somehow I still find these soft, quiet corners where I can think and feel.

I love chucking on my noise cancelling headphones, finding a cosy cafe and enveloping myself in the quietness of the music that plays in comparison to what’s going on around me.

Happy: What moment sparked Self Care — was there a specific day or feeling that tipped it into a song?

Julienne: It came from a day (or rather many days) where I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t shower, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t move. I just sat with the weight of everything. And that kind of inertia is terrifying, but also became such a normal experience for me.

At the time I was living right next to a school, I heard kids laughing in the distance and it just felt cruel, like the world was moving on without me and that I had lost so much time. I wanted to capture that contradiction in the soundscape of the song, capture the innocence that I felt I had lost.

Happy: How do you make music when basic self-care feels impossible?

Julienne: Very very slowly, sometimes not at all. It hurts so deeply when I can’t create, more so then being unable to take care of my wellbeing. Singing to myself has always been the most effective grounding technique I’ve ever used, but sometimes even that has felt unmanageable.

Thankfully in some of my lowest times I’ve been able to channel my thoughts into a poem or two, which I’d write in my notes app and then quickly lock my phone to forget about. I’ll go back to them when the time is right and turn it into a song. Or not! Sometimes poems I write just need to stay in the notes app haha!

Happy: Who are the artists or albums that have personally held you during tough times?

Julienne: During more recent times: ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’ by The Last Dinner Party. Each track had a different purpose. I’d listen to ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’ when I needed a reminder that my journey has only just begun, ‘Burn Alive’ when I felt my ways of survival was wrong, ‘On Your Side’ when I needed to cry, or ‘Nothing Matters’ when I needed the energy to start something.

Happy: What shifted for you creatively during your time away?

Julienne: I realised that it would be difficult to come back after such a long pause. I knew if I wanted to come back, I had to come back stronger and with more certainty on who I am and what I want to create.

Before even planning the release of Self Care, I knew I needed to hone in on my image and my ethos. I wanted to come back unapologetic for my absence, and clearer about how to portray the true Julienne Harvey.



Happy: What do you hope people feel after hearing Self Care?

Julienne: Seen. Not fixed, not saved, just seen. I hope it makes someone feel less alone in the fog. If it can sit beside someone on their worst day, the way other songs have sat beside me, then it’s done its job.

Happy: What’s the hardest part of doing this independently?

Julienne: Everything falls on you. Every email, every tiny decision. And when you’re already mentally or emotionally overwhelmed, it’s hard to keep momentum. I know what I want, but I don’t always know how to get there without burning out.

Happy: What’s coming up?

Julienne: More music. I’m locking myself away and bunkering down. I’ve got a body of work that’s growing, orbiting similar themes of disillusionment, grief, and tenderness.

Hopefully some visuals and live shows soon too. That is… if I can find the right people to help me bring it all to life. No more to be said about that! You’ll just have to watch closely ;)

Happy: Lastly, what makes you happy?

Julienne: Quiet mornings. Rain. Songs that feel like secrets. People who are gentle. And that feeling when something inside you finally softens, even if just for a moment.