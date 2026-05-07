The Met Gala secret Cardi B should have kept

Cardi B Met Gala fever confession turns red carpet moment into online health debate

Cardi B has sparked online backlash after revealing on the red carpet that she attended the 2026 Met Gala while feeling unwell and running a fever. Briefly shifting attention away from fashion and back onto public health etiquette.

Speaking on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, 4 May 2026, the Grammy-winning rapper made the admission during a red carpet interview.

“You wanna know a secret? I’m actually sick, and I have a fever,” she said in footage published by Variety on X.

Although she continued speaking with reporters and maintained her usual high-energy presence, the comment quickly became a focal point of post-event discussion online.

Some users criticised the decision to attend while symptomatic, arguing that appearing at a crowded, high-profile event while unwell raises reasonable concerns about responsibility.

A separate wave of commentary went further, with some social media posts claiming she was “spreading COVID to everyone”. Despite no evidence linking the Met Gala to any outbreak or confirmed COVID-related cases.

Though, this has not been supported by any official reports or health data connected to the event.

Still, the reaction highlights how quickly celebrity moments can reignite broader anxieties around illness, crowd safety, and post-pandemic etiquette, even in the absence of verified risk.

Others defended Cardi B, arguing that mild illness doesn’t require public shaming, and pushing back against what they saw as exaggerated assumptions based on a short clip.

The incident reflects a familiar dynamic in modern celebrity culture. Offhand red carpet remarks can escalate into wider debates about responsibility, perception, and online reaction speed.

For a night built on fashion spectacle, the lasting conversation has drifted elsewhere.

Proving once again that at the Met Gala, even a single comment can outshine the couture.