Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers Glory tour 2026 setlist and set times

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers make punk music that feels both wildly chaotic and painfully specific.

The Australian four-piece have built a reputation on sharp-edged guitars, shout-along choruses and lyrics that capture the messiness of growing up in real time, equal parts funny, furious and brutally honest.

Since breaking out with tracks like ‘Girl Sports’ and ‘I Used to Be Fun’, the band have become one of the standout names in Australia’s new wave of indie punk.

Their music swings between explosive energy and emotional vulnerability, balancing biting humour with songs about burnout, insecurity and relationships falling apart.

Live, that unpredictability becomes part of the appeal. Their shows feel loose in the best possible way, loud, sweaty and fuelled by pure momentum, with crowds screaming every lyric back at them.

Whether they’re debuting new songs or tearing through fan favourites, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers bring the kind of restless energy that makes even the biggest stages feel like a packed-out local venue.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers Setlist

I Love You

Treat Me Better

UNSCARRED

AHHHH!

WATCHING ME LEAVE

I Don’t Want It

BATH WATER (live debut)

I Used to Be Fun

TALKING

Desk Chair

DAYLIGHT

MINE

BAIT

Girl Sports

GO WASTE MY TIME

Salt

WONDERFUL

MOTHER

All the Things She Said (t.A.T.u. cover)

Lights Out

BALCONY

Set Times

Doors: 7:30 PM

Start time: 9:30 PM

End: 10:50 PM

Tour Dates

May 7 – GLORY Tour, Woolloongabba, Australia

Support: Darcie Haven

May 8 – GLORY Tour, Melbourne, Australia

Support: Darcie Haven and Sonic Reducer

May 9 – GLORY Tour, Sydney, Australia

Support: Darcie Haven

May 16 – BASSINTHEGRASS 2026, The Gardens, Australia

Note: Festival

May 21 – GLORY Tour, Christchurch, New Zealand

Support: TBA

May 22 – GLORY Tour, Auckland, New Zealand

Support: TBA

May 23 – GLORY Tour, Wellington, New Zealand

Support: TBA

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers will then continue their tour into Europe and then the Americas until November.

Check out their tour dates here.