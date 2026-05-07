Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers Glory tour 2026 setlist and set times

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers make punk music that feels both wildly chaotic and painfully specific.
The Australian four-piece have built a reputation on sharp-edged guitars, shout-along choruses and lyrics that capture the messiness of growing up in real time, equal parts funny, furious and brutally honest.
Since breaking out with tracks like ‘Girl Sports’ and ‘I Used to Be Fun’, the band have become one of the standout names in Australia’s new wave of indie punk.
Their music swings between explosive energy and emotional vulnerability, balancing biting humour with songs about burnout, insecurity and relationships falling apart.
Live, that unpredictability becomes part of the appeal. Their shows feel loose in the best possible way, loud, sweaty and fuelled by pure momentum, with crowds screaming every lyric back at them.
Whether they’re debuting new songs or tearing through fan favourites, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers bring the kind of restless energy that makes even the biggest stages feel like a packed-out local venue.
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers Setlist
I Love You
Treat Me Better
UNSCARRED
AHHHH!
WATCHING ME LEAVE
I Don’t Want It
BATH WATER (live debut)
I Used to Be Fun
TALKING
Desk Chair
DAYLIGHT
MINE
BAIT
Girl Sports
GO WASTE MY TIME
Salt
WONDERFUL
MOTHER
All the Things She Said (t.A.T.u. cover)
Lights Out
BALCONY
Set Times
Doors: 7:30 PM
Start time: 9:30 PM
End: 10:50 PM
Tour Dates
May 7 – GLORY Tour, Woolloongabba, Australia
Support: Darcie Haven
May 8 – GLORY Tour, Melbourne, Australia
Support: Darcie Haven and Sonic Reducer
May 9 – GLORY Tour, Sydney, Australia
Support: Darcie Haven
May 16 – BASSINTHEGRASS 2026, The Gardens, Australia
Note: Festival
May 21 – GLORY Tour, Christchurch, New Zealand
Support: TBA
May 22 – GLORY Tour, Auckland, New Zealand
Support: TBA
May 23 – GLORY Tour, Wellington, New Zealand
Support: TBA
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers will then continue their tour into Europe and then the Americas until November.
Check out their tour dates here.