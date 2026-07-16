Here’s the setlist for Muse’s The Wow! Signal Tour

Muse have never been especially interested in keeping things small, and The Wow! Signal Tour is no exception.

The band are currently touring North America behind their tenth album, with dates running through July and August before a UK and European arena run later this year.

Their recent show at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, offered a solid look at the current setlist, mixing new tracks like ‘Cryogen’, ‘Hexagons’, ‘Be With You’ and ‘Nightshift Superstar’ with the songs most fans came to hear.

‘Hysteria’, ‘Supermassive Black Hole’, ‘Madness’, ‘Plug In Baby’, ‘Time Is Running Out’ and ‘Uprising’ all appeared, while ‘Knights of Cydonia’ arrived with its usual Ennio Morricone intro because Muse have never met a dramatic entrance they did not like.

The set closed with ‘Starlight’ before ‘Take a Bow’ returned for the encore.

Muse The Wow! Signal North American Tour setlist

‘Interlude’ ‘Hysteria’ ‘Cryogen’ ‘Supermassive Black Hole’ ‘Hexagons’ ‘Simulation Theory Theme’ ‘Won’t Stand Down’ ‘Intro’ ‘Map of the Problematique’ ‘Kill or Be Killed’ ‘Be With You’ ‘[Drill Sergeant]’ ‘Psycho’ ‘Madness’ ‘Plug In Baby’ ‘Hanging in Victory Square’ ‘Time Is Running Out’ ‘[JFK]’ ‘Uprising’ ‘Knights of Cydonia’ ‘The 2nd Law: Isolated System’ ‘Nightshift Superstar’ ‘Algorithm’ ‘Undisclosed Desires’ ‘Prelude’ ‘Starlight’

Encore

‘Take a Bow’

For The Wow! Signal Tour Dates – head to their website.