Spotify rolls out early-access music videos with a Jelly Roll San Quentin exclusive

Spotify is making music videos part of the app, starting with Jelly Roll.

Spotify is making a bigger move into music video territory, giving Premium subscribers early access to selected new releases directly through the app.

The rollout begins with Jelly Roll’s video for ‘Hands Up’, which will be available on Spotify for 48 hours before appearing elsewhere.

Users in selected beta markets can watch the clip on mobile, desktop or television by playing the song and selecting Switch to video.

The video begins from the same point in the track, while listeners can return to the standard version by choosing Switch to audio.

Directed by Anthony Mandler, the black-and-white video was filmed during Jelly Roll’s visit to San Quentin, California’s oldest prison.

The clip follows the singer as he meets with inmates, leads a prayer centred on the idea of freedom and performs the song with his band inside the facility.

San Quentin has a long connection to music, most famously through Johnny Cash’s 1969 performance at the prison.

For Jelly Roll, the setting also reflects the themes of incarceration, addiction and recovery that have shaped much of his work.

Spotify says more early music video releases are expected to follow, suggesting the platform is looking to make video a more regular part of the listening experience.

The ‘Hands Up’ video is available first to eligible Spotify Premium subscribers for 48 hours.