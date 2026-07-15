Kyla-Belle and Ruby Mae turn the tables ahead of BIGSOUND

We have been keeping a very close eye on Ruby Mae and Kyla-Belle lately, and for good reason.

Wiradjuri artist Ruby Mae properly floored us with ‘Aunty’, a killer new track that we have had on repeat since it landed, while Gomeroi singer-songwriter Kyla-Belle has been building a seriously strong catalogue of her own, including the Nooky-assisted gem ‘Took A Turn’. Keep an ear out for her fresh new drop, ‘Let Me Burn’, landing tonight.

We are big fans of both, so with the pair heading to BIGSOUND this year, we got them to turn the questions on each other, talking first songs, songwriting, dream shows and the strange business of finding your feet in music.

KYLA–BELLE: What inspired you to start music?

RUBY MAE: I grew up in a music-loving family. I have great memories of listening to a lot of Aussie classics like Cold Chisel, Kasey Chambers, Missy Higgins and Thirsty Merc.

My mum and older brother also played, and still play, guitar, so music was always being played in my house and I had a great love for it.

I always sang here and there, but it wasn’t until I was 16 that I really started to focus on it.

Up until then, I spent most of my time playing sport, but I tore my ACL, so Mum and Dad put me into singing lessons to take up some of my time.

The rest is history! I loved it so much. I started learning guitar at home, writing songs and developing myself as a singer-songwriter.

Once I left school, I started playing gigs and really trying to work as a musician.

KYLA–BELLE: What was the first song you learnt to play?

RUBY MAE: My mum and brother taught me ‘Stand By Me’ by Ben E. King. Four very important chords! It was also the first song I ever sang in front of anyone.

KYLA–BELLE: Who is your biggest influence?

RUBY MAE: There are so many, and they change all the time!

When I’m writing more stripped-back, lyric-focused songs, I’m influenced by singer-songwriters like Missy Higgins and Thelma Plum.

When I’m trying to write big rock songs, it ranges from Cold Chisel and Elvis Presley to Blink-182 and Blondshell.

I don’t think there’s one artist who is my ultimate influence. Maybe one artist for each genre, haha.

KYLA–BELLE: What are you most excited for at BIGSOUND this year?

RUBY MAE: I’ve never been, so I’m really keen to experience it for the first time.

I’m excited to meet people in similar places in their careers to me, compare tips and tricks and relate to each other.

And, of course, I’m looking forward to seeing the plethora of talent. We’re spoilt for choice.

KYLA–BELLE: What is one song you cannot live without?

RUBY MAE: I’d have to say ‘Stand By Me’ by Ben E. King because of the sentimental value. It’s also just a really great song.

RUBY MAE: You’re a country gal. Who’s your favourite country singer?

KYLA–BELLE: There are so many to choose from, but I would have to say Chris Stapleton.

I grew up listening to and playing so many of his songs, from ‘White Horse’ to his version of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’. I’ve always loved his songwriting and the tone of his voice.

RUBY MAE: If you could go back in time and be part of any tour, lineup or show, which one would you pick?

KYLA–BELLE: One of my biggest inspirations is Thelma Plum. As an Indigenous artist, she has been one of my biggest influences, particularly in the way she intertwines culture with her musical identity.

I would love to go back and experience one of her shows or tours and see that all come together.

RUBY MAE: How do you navigate being so young and working in the music industry?

KYLA–BELLE: My family and my team. Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

With the support of my parents and management, I’m guided in the right direction and given the chance to experience things I never imagined would be possible.

RUBY MAE: What is your songwriting process?

KYLA–BELLE: When I’m writing by myself, I always start in my room.

I think about my experiences and thoughts, then try to find the right melody and lyrics to match them.

I also really enjoy co-writing. Co-writing allows two artists to connect on a deeper level, relate to each other and create something that becomes a unique reflection of their collective ideas.

RUBY MAE: What inspires you most when writing your songs?

KYLA–BELLE: I love writing about life experiences. Being a country artist, I’ve always been interested in the story behind the lyrics.

Using my song Myself as an example, writing about my personal thoughts and feelings helps me connect with an audience through the shared experiences we all face.

Catch Kyla–Belle and Ruby Mae at BIGSOUND

Kyla Belle

Tuesday, September 1 — 9:00pm at Chattahoochee Joes

Wednesday, September 2 — 8:30pm

Ruby Mae

Tuesday, September 1 — 8:00pm at Chattahoochee Joes

Thursday, September 3 — 8:15pm at The Wickham / The Brightside