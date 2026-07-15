Cheeky Leash unleash ‘Lock My Stare’ Live From Happy on Spotify

Wollongong’s indie risktakers lock in a fierce live cut for streaming.

Wollongong’s Cheeky Leash have officially released their blistering Live from Happy on Spotify, giving fans a chance to relive the magic of their stunning performance.

The session features a fierce and focused rendition of their single ‘Lock My Stare,’ capturing the high-energy, stadium-ready surf rock that defined their massively successful ‘Burning Up’ national headline tour.

The performance acts as a potent snapshot of the band’s meteoric rise, arriving after a landmark year of festival slots and growing acclaim.

The band, fresh from captivating audiences across Australia, brought their much-celebrated live energy into the studio for the session.

This is a perfect reminder of why Cheeky Leash is one of the country’s most exciting live acts.

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