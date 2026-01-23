Cheeky Leash performs
Cheeky Leash lock you in with ‘Lock My Stare’ Live from Happy
Fresh off the back of their massively successful ‘Burning Up’ national headline tour, Wollongong’s Cheeky Leash brought their celebrated live energy into the studio for a Live from Happy.
The session features a fierce, focused rendition of ‘Lock My Stare,’ perfectly capturing the gritty, stadium-ready surf rock that electrified audiences across Australia.
This performance acts as a potent snapshot of the band at a peak moment, following a landmark year of festival slots and growing acclaim.
Huge thank you to Seeker, Stringjoy, and Pig Hog Cables for their support!
Keep up with Cheeky Leash here!