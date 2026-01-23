Fresh off the back of their massively successful ‘Burning Up’ national headline tour, Wollongong’s Cheeky Leash brought their celebrated live energy into the studio for a Live from Happy.

The session features a fierce, focused rendition of ‘Lock My Stare,’ perfectly capturing the gritty, stadium-ready surf rock that electrified audiences across Australia.

This performance acts as a potent snapshot of the band at a peak moment, following a landmark year of festival slots and growing acclaim.

Huge thank you to Seeker, Stringjoy, and Pig Hog Cables for their support!

