CHEERS with Cheeky Leash

Our exclusive chat reveals the band’s fiery vision beyond the ‘Burning Up’ tour.

In a fresh Cheers, Cheeky Leash’s Chris and Brad pulled back the curtain.

The conversation focused on their 2022 formation, highlighting the raw belief in their “Stadium Surf Rock” sound that propelled them from a garage band to 2025’s ‘Burning Up’ national tour.

They stressed the importance of self-conviction in music, a principle evident in their breakout year.

While celebrating their current single, the duo confirmed that new music is already in the pipeline, promising to build on their signature blend of chaos and melody.

This chat, presented by Latitude 32, captured a band just hitting its stride.

