Snail Mail announces new album Ricochet, her first in five years

Beloved Indie-rocker Lindsey Jordan returns with her first album in five years.

Jordan, aka Snail Mail, today announced her new album Ricochet, out via Matador on March 27, along with North American tour dates and the release of lead single ‘Dead End’, and music video co-directed by Jordan and Elsie Richter.

The track is exactly the grungy, alt-rock vibe Snail Mail fans love, and touches on some Soccer Mommy reminiscent riffs, too.

The video has a real euphoric, youthful energy, featuring Jordan shredding on guitar in a field, lit by fireworks. On Instagram, Jordan revealed they shot it during an all-nighter in rural North Carolina, and that she DIY’d her outfit.

Jordan described the experience as “one of the coldest nights of my life,” and said that “the goal was to be inconspicuous with the fireworks, but someone called the cops on us.”

After seeing Jordan debut unreleased songs last year all throughout tour, this announcement is exactly what we’ve been eagerly anticipating.

Ricochet was recorded with producer and bassist, Aron Kobayashi Ritch, of Momma, familiar friends of Jordan’s.

The album art is a unique choice for Snail Mail, as the first to not feature Jordan herself on the cover.

Indieheads can guess that following Jordan’s 5 year album hiatus, in which she moved from New York to North Carolina, and underwent intense vocal cord surgery, the record will surely document the turbulent period of self-transformation in which it was crafted.