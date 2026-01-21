The Dare is throwing two Laneway afterparties with Geese and Wet Leg

Freaks! The Dare is keeping the party pumping after Laneway, and you’re invited.

Picture this: 9:55pm. Centennial Park. Chappell Roan has just expertly closed off the night…but you’re just getting started, because at 10pm, The Dare is hosting a cheeky afterparty across the road at Liberty Hall, and it’s time to start running!

The Dare will be bringing his notorious Freakquencies club nights to Sydney and Melbourne after his performances at Laneway next month, and has oh-so-casually enlisted the most anticipated acts on the lineup to share the decks with him – indie favourites Wet Leg and New York rockers, Geese.

These high-energy shows will mark the masterful ascent of Freakquencies from the New York underground club scene to global party platform, and past performances have seen DJ sets from many friends of The Dare – Yves Tumor, Yuele, Fcukers and Frost Children to name a few.

Freakquencies is going to be a massive follow up from his sold out 2024 tour, and tickets will be a bloodbath to snag.

So if you wanna get freaky, make sure to set your alarms and tune in during presale from Thursday the 22nd of Jan at 11am, and on Friday the 23rd at 12pm local time for General on sale.

The Dare Freakquencies Australia

Joined by Geese (DJ set) and Wet Leg (DJ set)

Sunday 8 February – Liberty Hall, Gadigal Land, Sydney NSW

Friday 13 February – 170 Russell, Wurundjeri Land, Melbourne VIC

Presented by Penny Drop and Frontier Touring. More info here.