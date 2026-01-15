Chappell Roan teases fan-favourite track for Laneway 2026

Get hype.

The sun-drenched stages of Laneway 2026 are calling, and headliner Chappell Roan is already weaving her magic.

Fresh from a year of profound personal transformation, the pop visionary has teased a crucial piece of her festival setlist: the beloved fan anthem ‘Casual.’

The track, a 2022 indie release that blossomed on her debut album, promises to be a cornerstone moment in what Roan hints will be a celebratory rebirth.

Her journey to the Pacific follows a season of quiet retreat, a conscious uncoupling from the digital noise after facing wildfires, relocation, and creative fatigue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan)

Now, with a soul refreshed by books and film, she’s poised to turn Laneway’s 21st-anniversary party into a collective catharsis.

She leads a stellar constellation of talent across a refreshed festival route, ready to transform the energy of 200,000-plus past revellers into a brand new chapter.