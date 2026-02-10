Geese showcase their celebrated album ‘Getting Killed’ on NPR’s Tiny Desk

Just in time for their Australian shows!

The famously cluttered Tiny Desk stage got a fresh layer of charming chaos as Brooklyn’s Geese swooped in for a session that was all their own.

In a delightful twist on the series’ intimate vibe, the band brought their own menagerie of trinkets, a Snoopy toy, a Mets cap, and a fittingly absurd Sonic the Hedgehog cradling Jesus figurine, before diving into three nuanced tracks from their acclaimed 2025 album, Getting Killed.

Trading their typical roar for mesmerising restraint, they unfolded the slow-burn drama of ‘Husbands,’ the heady grooves of ‘Cobra,’ and the aching resonance of ‘Half Real.’

Frontman Cameron Winter’s wry humour punctuated the set, as he deadpanned surprise at the size of the invite-only crowd.

This performance serves as a captivating preview as the band prepares to take their celebrated energy to Australia, Japan, and festivals worldwide.