Turnstile rocks Tiny Desk with NPR’s First-Ever Mosh

Baltimore hardcore pioneers redefine the iconic series with a historic leap.

In a legendary moment for NPR’s Tiny Desk series, hardcore innovators Turnstile shattered expectations with the first-ever stage dive during their electrifying performance.

Frontman Brendan Yates leaped from the desk into a euphoric crowd, capping a set that reimagined tracks from their critically acclaimed album Never Enough with piano and horn arrangements.

The Baltimore band delivered a visceral five-song set, including ‘Dreaming,’ ‘Sunshower,’ and ‘Birds,’ blending hardcore intensity with genre-defying creativity.

Never Enough, hailed by NME as a five-star masterpiece, expands Turnstile’s sound into dream pop, shoegaze, and synth rock while exploring themes of emotional excess and self-discovery.

Drummer Daniel Fang emphasised that the success of 2021’s Glow On didn’t pressure the band, instead fuelling their internal creative well.

Following a celebrated Glastonbury 2025 set, Turnstile embarks on a UK/Europe tour from October 31 to November 27, with stops in London, Paris, Berlin, and Barcelona, supported by The Garden and High Vis.