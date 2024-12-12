WATCH: Billie Eilish Delivers Stunning Stripped-Back Tiny Desk Performance

“This is so cool. I’ve wanted to do this like my whole life, so I’m a little shaky”
Billie Eilish reimagines four tracks, using delicate piano and an almost-breaking falsetto during her second Tiny Desk performance, a much-anticipated follow-up to her 2020 debut Tiny Desk Home Concert.
Trading her signature belting vocals for a gentler sound, Eilish is once again joined by her brother and collaborator Finneas on guitar, alongside a three-piece band.
The nine-time Grammy winner admitted to feeling a bit nervous before the performance, calling it “nerve-racking” around the six-minute mark of the 22-minute set.
“This is so cool. I’ve wanted to do this like my whole life, so I’m a little shaky,” she confessed to the intimate crowd. “I’m really excited to be here and you’re all so beautiful, so thanks for watching and having me.”
The set offered a mix of Eilish’s emotional depth and the vulnerability she’s known for, with renditions of “THE GREATEST,” “L’Amour De Ma Vie,” and “Birds of a Feather,” alongside the haunting “i love you” from her 2019 album. The performance, while calm and reflective, still built up to a powerful finale that earned a rousing applause from the captivated audience.
Check out the set list:
- “THE GREATEST”
- “L’AMOUR DE MA VIE”
- “i love you”
- “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”
Musicians:
- Billie Eilish: vocals
- Finneas: guitar
- Andrew Marshall: drums
- Solo Smith: bass
- Abe Nouri: piano
For Aussie fans – Eilish kicks off her tour in February 2025.
Tour Dates:
Brisbane:
- Tuesday 18 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- Wednesday 19 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- Friday 21 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- Saturday 22 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sydney:
- Monday 24 February – Qudos Bank Arena
- Tuesday 25 February – Qudos Bank Arena
- Thursday 27 February – Qudos Bank Arena
- Friday 28 February – Qudos Bank Arena
Melbourne:
- Tuesday 4 March – Rod Laver Arena
- Wednesday 5 March – Rod Laver Arena
- Friday 7 March – Rod Laver Arena
- Saturday 8 March – Rod Laver Arena
Tickets and more info here.