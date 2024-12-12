WATCH: Billie Eilish Delivers Stunning Stripped-Back Tiny Desk Performance

“This is so cool. I’ve wanted to do this like my whole life, so I’m a little shaky”

Billie Eilish reimagines four tracks, using delicate piano and an almost-breaking falsetto during her second Tiny Desk performance, a much-anticipated follow-up to her 2020 debut Tiny Desk Home Concert.

Trading her signature belting vocals for a gentler sound, Eilish is once again joined by her brother and collaborator Finneas on guitar, alongside a three-piece band.

The nine-time Grammy winner admitted to feeling a bit nervous before the performance, calling it “nerve-racking” around the six-minute mark of the 22-minute set.

“This is so cool. I’ve wanted to do this like my whole life, so I’m a little shaky,” she confessed to the intimate crowd. “I’m really excited to be here and you’re all so beautiful, so thanks for watching and having me.”

The set offered a mix of Eilish’s emotional depth and the vulnerability she’s known for, with renditions of “THE GREATEST,” “L’Amour De Ma Vie,” and “Birds of a Feather,” alongside the haunting “i love you” from her 2019 album. The performance, while calm and reflective, still built up to a powerful finale that earned a rousing applause from the captivated audience.

Check out the set list:

“THE GREATEST”

“L’AMOUR DE MA VIE”

“i love you”

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Musicians:

Billie Eilish: vocals

Finneas: guitar

Andrew Marshall: drums

Solo Smith: bass

Abe Nouri: piano

For Aussie fans – Eilish kicks off her tour in February 2025.

Tour Dates:

Brisbane:

Tuesday 18 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wednesday 19 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Friday 21 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Saturday 22 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sydney:

Monday 24 February – Qudos Bank Arena

Tuesday 25 February – Qudos Bank Arena

Thursday 27 February – Qudos Bank Arena

Friday 28 February – Qudos Bank Arena

Melbourne:

Tuesday 4 March – Rod Laver Arena

Wednesday 5 March – Rod Laver Arena

Friday 7 March – Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 8 March – Rod Laver Arena

Tickets and more info here.