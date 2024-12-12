Magdalena Bay Announce Imaginal Mystery Tour Dates For 2025

The duo has announced extra spring-time North American dates to support Imaginal Disk

Magdalena Bay are adding more dates to their Imaginal Mystery Tour, with extra shows booked during Spring 2025.

After performing in Australia in March, the pair will return to North America for concerts in April and May. They’ll be supported by Sam Austins.

The Imaginal Mystery Tour was announced back in May, alongside the single “Death & Romance.” The tour began in September following the release of their second album, Imaginal Disk.

The updated list of Imaginal Mystery Tour dates:

03-01 Wollongong, Australia – Yours and Owls Festival

03-02 Kensington, Australia – Roundhouse

03-03 Kensington, Australia – Roundhouse

03-05 Fortitude Valley, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall

03-07 St Kilda, Australia – Palace Foreshore

03-08-03-10 Meredith, Australia – Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre (Golden Plains Festival)

03-11 Fremantle, Australia – Metropolis Fremantle

04-05-06 Mexico City, Mexico – Axe Ceremonia 2025

04-25 New York, NY – Terminal 5 *

04-26 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

04-28 Portland, ME – State Theatre *

04-29 Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues *

04-30 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall *

05-02 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues *

05-03 McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre *

05-04 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall *

05-06 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks *

05-07 Toronto, Ontario – History *

05-09 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall *

05-10 Madison, WI – The Sylvee *

05-11 Kansas City, MO – The Truman *

05-13 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre *

05-14 Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell @ The Complex *

05-16 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre *

05-21-05-25 Buena Vista Lake, CA – Lightning in a Bottle

06-05 Barcelona, Spain – Parc del Fòrum (Primavera Sound Barcelona)

06-07 Paris, France – Bois de Vincennes (We Love Green)

06-12 Porto, Portugal – Parque da Cidade do Porto (Primavera Sound Porto)

06-13-06-15 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret

07-04 Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

* with Sam Austins