Laneway Festival has just dropped its 2025 lineup, and it’s huge

Laneway Festival announces a killer lineup for 2025 with headliners Charli XCX, Clairo and Beabadoobee

Known for curating the best in music before they hit the mainstream, the beloved Trans-Tasman festival is back, and it’s bringing a stacked bill of global heavyweights and emerging talent.

Leading the charge? None other than Charli XCX, who’s set to return to Australia and New Zealand exclusively for Laneway. To mark the occasion, a few iconic landmarks will light up in brat green over the next few days — fitting for the queen of hyper-pop.

Joining Charli is an eclectic mix of stars, including Beabadoobee, Clairo, BICEP (with their new AV DJ show CHROMA), Remi Wolf, and Barry Can’t Swim. In true Laneway fashion, every artist on the lineup has dropped new tunes this year, and a third of them are hitting Aussie shores for the first time.

Among the fresh faces are Olivia Dean, LA shoegazers julie, viral hip-hop duo Joey Valence & Brae, NYC’s buzziest band Fcukers, dubstep DJ Hamdi, and electropop enigma 2hollis. On the local front, Skegss are back with a new album, alongside rising names like Girl and Girl, RONA., STÜM, and Ninajirachi.

Laneway Festival’s Programming Coordinator Ruby Miles says this lineup is one of her favourites yet, with headliner Charli XCX being a particular dream. “I’m such a fangirl of all these artists,” she says, “but the entire bill from start to finish is what’s going to make 2025 so special.”

Laneway pre-sale tickets go live at 10am on Tuesday, October 15 for 23 hours only. General sales kick off Wednesday, October 16 at 10am local time. For those wanting more Charli, an exclusive vinyl edition of BRAT is available to add to your ticket. Head here for tickets.