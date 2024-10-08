Listen: John Farnham Narrates Audiobook Edition of His Memoir ‘The Voice Inside’

Emotional, reflective, and raw: Listen as John Farnham brings The Voice Inside to life in this first listen from his audiobook

Hachette Australia has announced that legendary Australian musician John Farnham AO will narrate the audiobook edition of his upcoming memoir, The Voice Inside. Co-written with Poppy Stockell, the memoir offers a deep and personal insight into Farnham’s life, career, and the moments that defined him.

Adding a special touch, Farnham’s wife, Jill Farnham, will also narrate two chapters that she personally wrote, offering an even more intimate glimpse into their life together.

John Farnham, who has overcome significant health challenges, shared his thoughts on the recording process: “I’ve just finished narrating my audiobook. It was a bit of a roller-coaster ride. There were more than a few laughs, and some tears, but it made me realise how lucky I’ve been.”

The audiobook recording process was not without its hurdles, as Farnham has been recovering from surgery and radiation. Despite this, his determination to connect with his fans never wavered.

Vanessa Radnidge, Head of Literary at Hachette Australia, expressed her admiration for his commitment: “John dedicated many hours in the studio to record his book in his own voice. Now, I cannot imagine anyone else narrating it. Listening to him is such a delight—the heart, emotion, and showmanship are all there.”

Fans of Farnham can expect to hear his iconic voice guide them through stories of his life, filled with both the highs and lows of a remarkable career.

The audiobook edition of The Voice Inside, narrated by John and Jill Farnham, will be released on 30 October 2024 via Hachette.

This release is highly anticipated, as it allows listeners to experience Farnham’s journey in a way only he could deliver—through the voice that has become synonymous with Australian music history.

Listen below: