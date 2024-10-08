We chat to Moon Elevator ahead of their EP launch at The Workers Club

MOON ELEVATOR: This morning I had an acupuncture session. For the rest of the afternoon I’m tweaking some sounds on my guitar pedalboard and getting ready for next week’s EP launch.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you are from? What do you love about it?

MOON ELEVATOR: I live in Melbourne’s inner north. It’s a beautiful little bubble of good coffee, good people and good music. While I love travelling I also really appreciate coming home to the community here.

HAPPY: What did you listen to growing up?

MOON ELEVATOR: Growing up deep in the suburbs I honestly wasn’t exposed to a lot of interesting music.

The idea of making music myself only opened up to me once I discovered Radiohead. Listening to OK Computer exploded my suburban teenage brain.

I didn’t even know if I liked it at first, just that I had to listen to it.

And Thom Yorke’s work in The Smile and on his solo records is still an inspiration to me, particularly in how he balances emotional vulnerability with his experimental wanderings.

HAPPY: Your latest EP, ‘All Bridges Burn Behind You,’ explores personal themes. Can you share what inspired you to create this project?

MOON ELEVATOR: When I was making this record I was mostly just trying to follow the thread of what felt interesting to me and create moments that felt honest.

But once it was finished and I listened to the six tracks as a whole, I was surprised to find more unifying themes across the record than I had intended.

I’ve been on what you might call a bit of a spiritual awakening over the last few years.

A lot of the record relates to that, as well as the difficult times that preceded it.

Each song on the record speaks to some kind of pivot point – a moment of possibility for healing, growth or change.

Although some of the characters in these songs have missed those moments and gotten themselves lost deep in the woods.

I’ve been there too.

HAPPY: You taught yourself production techniques for this EP. What challenges did you encounter in that process, and what did you learn?

MOON ELEVATOR: Probably the biggest challenge for me on this record was allowing myself to lean into spaces in music production where I didn’t really know what I was doing – particularly using analog synthesisers and programming drums.

I think many of us struggle to play in new, unfamiliar spaces without being overly critical of ourselves.

Doing daily meditations helped me break past some of those mental loops.

I found it quite exciting letting go of self-criticism and not worrying about being technically proficient.

Once I stopped being fixated on whether I was “any good” at this new instrument I was playing and started just listening – instead asking “does this feel good?” – the whole magic of experimentation kind of opened up to me in a new way.