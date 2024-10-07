Sansyou’s latest EP Spaces In Between will send you straight into summer

Spaces In Between sees Sansyou venture even deeper into the atmospheric instrumentals we know and love them for

With recordings taking place in Honolulu, Los Angeles, Washington, and Virginia, there’s a certain flavour injected into this EP that only Sansyou’s worldliness and experience can bring.

Collaborating with Kelli Miyahira of Natto Princess on vocals, Kelli Scott of Failure on drums, and infused with Jarrett Nicolay’s producing expertise on bass, drums, and keys, Spaces In Between feels as sultry and sunny as Honolulu itself.

The EP’s artwork and music video, a stunning collaboration between director Michael Blank and Miki Hamano, enhance the moody and enigmatic experience of Spaces In Between.

Notably, the music video for the title track features an alternate mix crafted by Michael Blank, who also plays bass, adding another layer to this immersive project.

Opening with the title track, Sansyou easily finds the junction between sight and sound. Kelli Miyahira’s soft vocals stumble gently over rolling guitars that somehow find a way to sound like crashing waves.

“See the sun and spaces in between,” Miyahira sings, “The vision is the melody, come clear to me.”

‘My Moving Parts’ is a gentle successor to the title track and is a beautiful example of Sansyou’s ability to create seamless instrumental tracks.

Miyahira joins Sansyou again on ‘Due South Pacific,’ which is a slowed-down journey through the realms of nature.

“Castles in the sky/A season in the sun/Hale in the valley is where you’ll find me,” she sings, which is exactly how the song makes you feel.

‘Every Rung’ is another instrumental track, but this time with a slightly moodier feel.

With crashing drums and a glossy guitar riff hitting higher and higher notes, it would make the perfect hazy song for a summer road trip.

With a delicious intro on the bass, ‘The Undertow’ takes a sensual approach to everything in the natural environment.

Miyahira’s vocals bring the whole track together, singing, “Don’t think/Just be like glassy waves in perfect harmony/And see/Endless currents floating underneath.”

Closing the EP with the instrumental track “Play What You Want To Hear,” Sansyou offers a gentle and sunny farewell, describing it as “guitar-guided introspection.”

By the time you get to ‘Play What You Want To Hear,’ it truly feels as though you’ve been to Honolulu and back with Sansyou for the duration of the six tracks.

Much like Tycho, who artfully blends lush instrumental soundscapes with electronic and organic elements, Sansyou creates a similarly serene and immersive listening experience in Spaces In Between.

It’s a gentle yet moving EP, seeped in sliding melodies and soothing vocals.

Check out the EP below.