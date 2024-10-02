SWYDE dive into their unwavering love for music videos

Fresh from releasing their debut single ‘Takin’ My Time,’ SWYDE shares their passion for music videos and experimentalism.

We’ve always had a deep love for music videos, and honestly, they’re a big part of why we got into music in the first place.

It’s a pity, from our point of view, that the music industry’s focus has shifted towards shorter formats (like reels and TikToks) instead of full-length music videos.

For us, nothing compares to the thrill of waiting for the latest MTV hits as kids. That’s why, even today, we continue to make music videos for our favorite tracks—not because it’s necessary, but because we love it.

Even without a budget or a crew, we can create something special. All we need is a camera and the right energy (and yes, sometimes even we’re surprised by how simple it can be).

Watch the backstage video and see how the original Takin’ My Time Music Video was filmed:

HOW IT ALL STARTED

Our music has this tendency to spark creativity in others—it often draws filmmakers or directors (usually early in their careers) who reach out wanting to collaborate.

But one person stood out for us. When Katerina Pastukhova approached us to create a music video for her bachelor’s thesis, we agreed to shoot something romantic about love.

But as it turned out, our personal feelings led us in a totally different direction, transforming the project into something much more aggressive and hip-hop inspired!

In the end, Katerina delivered a fantastic video, though she had to censor most of the lyrics to submit it to her university, can it be that because of that she got the highest feedback, haha?

That collaboration marked the beginning of a great friendship, and since then, we’ve created so many new works of art together.

Our first collaborative project that was censored and got the highest feedback.

WHAT DRIVES US

At its core, SWYDE is somewhat of a nostalgic project—we aim to recreate and relive the energy of the millennial music era.

Is it something truly unique, or just a longing for the memories of our youth? Honestly, we’re not entirely sure.

What we do know, though, is that Y2K music gave us something unforgettable: the feeling that being a musician was like being a superhero.

Back then, it seemed like musicians could do anything, especially with what we saw on TV!

In collaboration with HappyMag, each member of the SWYDE team has chosen one music video that shaped our understanding of music during those pivotal years.

Let’s see what SWYDE has to share about this journey:

Katerina: I’m a bit older than the other SWYDE members, so I remember some things that they might have been too young to catch. In the 2000s, music videos were a whole different world—MTV was the ultimate authority, dominating everything else.

There were even special broadcasts where people could discuss the latest music videos, like “12 злобных зрителей” (12 Hateful Watchers).

It was one of the first MTV shows in Russia, and back then it was a huge deal.

They would break down music videos as if they were serious film works, and it was an absolute blast.

Another one of my favorite shows on MTV was “Becoming,” where regular people got the chance to recreate iconic music videos.

It was such a cool concept, watching everyday fans live out their dreams on screen.

One music video that stands out clearly in my memory from that time was by Shakira—it was something special.

Katerina’s pick: Shakira – Objection (Tango)

I was absolutely shocked when I first saw that Shakira video. A cartoon music video? Air boobs? It was so stylish and hilarious at the same time.

It’s not exactly the style of music videos I make today, but I can definitely say my journey started with that one.

If someone had told me as a kid that I’d be making music videos as my job one day, I never would’ve believed them!

Dima’s pick: Dizzee Rascal – Bassline Junkie

Dima: Stumbled upon this track on Europe Plus TV music channel. Usually there was just crappy music playing in the background, but then—WOW—Dizzee grabbed my attention completely.

I’m pretty sure it was the uncensored version too. Two people standing by a door with massive speakers—it just got me.

After that, I made sure to catch it every time it played on TV (which was, like, five times a day).

From this happy accident I started paying attention to electronic genres more closely, and eventually, it led to my love for UK Garage and 4×4 UK Bassline.

Nikita’s pick: Crazy Frog – Axel F

I think I watched this music video on TV hundreds of times, then I had it sent via Bluetooth to my old phone and, of course, tried to make the ‘dring ding ding’ sound with my mouth.

I really enjoy that era of cartoon music videos. I can’t imagine how hard they were to produce, but the result was always crazy (like a frog).

As a kid, I remember asking myself one question I still haven’t figured out—what exactly did Crazy Frog do to make the police chase him? Some questions just don’t have answers, I guess.

Valery’s pick: Lady Gaga – Bad Romance

Valery: Lady Gaga is my Roman Empire, always has been. I remember my sister watching her clip a hundred times and even having that song as a ringtone (right next to some Selena Gomez tracks).

Lady Gaga shifted everything—she was rebellious, she wasn’t afraid of being a freak. When I got older and looked into her biography, it warmed my heart even more.

Just like me, she started singing at nightclubs, all by herself, and built her way up to becoming a pop icon.

Nikita: Our next goal for becoming pop stars—learn how to dance like Lady Gaga.

Valery: Oh yes, definitely! For our upcoming music video “LOST”, my nephew actually helped us create the choreography in a vogue style, and we can’t wait to show it to our fans!

*Follow SWYDE on YouTube and don’t miss the new electro pop song from 2k24!*