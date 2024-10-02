Royel Otis treats fans to a deluxe version of Pratts & Pain, with a heart-racing new single 

Australian guitar-pop sweethearts and newfound indie royals, Royel Otis have a new single to share

Ascending to the upper echelons of indie-rock royalty, Royel Otis has had an absolute blinder of a year.

The indie duo have gone from height to height in the last 12 months, amassing over 300 million streams in the last year and having accumulated an astounding 8 ARIA nominations.

The duo have been captivating and capturing the hearts and minds of indie lovers worldwide.

From their appearance on Triple J’s ‘Like A Version’, where they performed an eclectic cover of ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ to their newest album release ‘Pratts & Pain’.

It’s the kind of meteoric rise where you expect to theatrically wake up in an asylum and discover it was all a dream.

It’s not a dream, but to fans of the Indie duo the news of a deluxe version of their new album is going to seem like one.

The fellas have announced a new deluxe version of their recent album titled ‘Pratts & Pain- It Aint Over Till It Ends’, which will feature their brand-new single ‘If Our Love Is Dead’.

The new single is a timeless blend of Joy Division and modern Indie-Rock, with lyrics that will soon be yelled around the UK and Europe as they finish off the year with a sold-out tour.

From a chance encounter in a Sydney Bar, Royel Otis has blossomed into one of Australia’s most streamed acts.

The deep soulful connection of frontman Otis Pavlovic and guitarist Royel Maddell is what has fueled the duo into becoming one of the most exciting acts coming out of Australia.

With Pavlovic’s tenderly haunting vocals and Maddell’s punching bass lines and riffs, the duo have mastered the art of musical creation.

Check out the new deluxe album here and visit their youtube to check out their visually captivating new music video.