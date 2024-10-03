Happy Mag Showreel 2024: A Year of Creativity and Connections

From Live From Happy sessions, sample packs for muso’s, and sweet rides to Mardi Gras, check out our 2024 showreel.

What a year it’s been for Happy Mag! In 2024, we teamed up with some incredibly talented creatives and launched initiatives that injected a lot of love into the Aussie creator scene.

Let’s dive deeper into some of the amazing things we accomplished together:

We shone a light on the best of merging and established Aussie music with our annual NITH competition, which saw Joan & The Giants taking out first place and taking over the stage at The Lady Hampshire to celebrate – not to mention taking home some seriously great prizes including pressed vinyl courtesy of Zenith Records.

Our Live From Happy sessions recorded in our very own Noise Machines studio delivered memorable performances, including Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Kieren J Callinann’s single “…In Absolutes,” alongside great sets from Aussie legends like Drunk Mums, Straight Arrows, and Mac The Knife (shoutout to Brixton for making everyone look good!). We also welcomed international acts like The Dead South, UMI, Cowboy Malfoy, and The Lemon Twigs.

This year was all about connection, with Pricie and Converse keeping everyone moving. We kickstarted our Green Room series with Xbox and Sycco, and we had the pleasure of chatting with some of the funniest comedians in the scene, like Chloe Maddren and Tom Cardy. We also connected with incredible curators in the business, including Ben Marshall from the Opera House, Jonathan Wilson from AGNSW, and ABC’s own science guy, Dr. Karl. Not to mention, Aria Nominated artists, 3%, Miss Kaninna and Aussie Rock legends Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey about their new project Fanning Dempsey National Park.

Our Somewhere Sounds series rolled out sample packs in collaboration with Sennheiser, featuring talented producers and musicians like Tim Commadeur and Willo, providing fresh inspiration and beats for creators.

Mardi Gras was a highlight, featuring sweet ride-alongs with 13 Cabs featuring Bec Sandridge and BVT, capturing the true spirit of celebration and community.

A big thanks to MODE, Kraken, Thirst Trap, Almighty, and Sprocket Coffee—for helping keep the good times rolling. Here’s to more music and creativity in 2025!