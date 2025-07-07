Green Room with Gia Darcy

Gia Darcy swung by the Happy Green Room for a round of Rocket League (shoutout to Xbox) and a chat about her stellar EP, Crash Test .

The Sydney dream-pop princess has had a huge year, and Crash Test feels like her most refined release yet. Having already dropped standout singles like ‘Nice Things’, ‘Next Life’, and ‘Make Me Wanna’, Gia Darcy’s sophomore EP delivers on the promise with lush production and emotional depth.

Written between Los Angeles and Eora/Sydney, and brought to life with longtime collaborator Liam Quinn (Ruel, Keith Urban, Peach PRC), the EP layers vibrant textures with razor-sharp lyrics. From the euphoric rush of new love (‘Make Me Wanna’) to the warm glow of platonic intimacy (‘Next Life’), Gia explores the full spectrum of connection.

“Each song is designed to evoke a specific mood and take listeners on a journey through my personal experiences,” says Gia. “I wanted it to resonate with anyone who’s faced the highs and lows of love and friendship.”

