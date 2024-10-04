Sydney’s dreamy pop princess, Gia Darcy, recently stopped by Happy to treat us to a stripped-back rendition of her latest single, ‘Nice Things.’

This intimate performance is lifted from her stunning sophomore EP, Crash Test, which is out now.

With tracks like ‘Next Life’ and ‘Make Me Wanna’ already making waves, Crash Test is a diverse and captivating musical journey.

Recorded in Eora/Sydney with collaborator Liam Quinn, the EP showcases Gia’s evolving artistic style and explores themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery.

“Musically, Crash Test blends pop, indie, and singer-songwriter vibes, reflecting the variety of emotions and stories in the EP. Each song is designed to evoke a specific mood and take listeners on a journey through my personal experiences, hoping to resonate with anyone who’s faced similar highs and lows in their own lives.” Gia Darcy

So, if you haven’t already, check out Crash Test and let Gia’s sweet vocals and heartfelt lyrics wash over you.

Stay connected to Gia Darcy via Instagram.

Special thanks to ST. ALi for fuelling this session with their delicious coffee. Stay connected here.