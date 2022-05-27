For 2022’s first Somewhere Sounds pack, Mr Rhodes samples a wrestling ring and more inside a Sydney boxing gym.

Mr Rhodes is a rapper and producer originally hailing from Lismore who moved to Sydney in early 2022. He’s been dropping tracks since 2018 and 2020 saw him win a Create NSW Generations fellowship. As a producer who works with sound design in Ableton and on his Push 2, he was a perfect choice to launch the Somewhere Sounds sample pack series in 2022.

When Mr Rhodes signed up for Somewhere Sounds, his passion for wrestling (that he shared with his cousin) and sound sampling collided as he found a gym in Forest Lodge, Sydney called Padded Gloves that features a full-sized ring, boxing bags, slam balls, and skipping ropes.

His imagination ran wild with percussion samples from body slamming, hitting boxing bags, sounds from the ring, and Mr Rhodes even found a few unsuspecting sounds in skipping ropes and the chains that suspend items from the gym’s ceiling.

“When Happy Mag asked me to be a part of Somewhere Sounds I was super excited. I was a huge fan of their Sydney Sounds series and I use the sample packs regularly.

The thought of being able to create something to share with the rest of the producer and artist community, that they will be able to use for themselves, it makes me very full of joy and very keen to see what they do with it.

I chose the ring to create a sample pack because I’ve been a massive wrestling fan since I was nine. Me and my cousin — who has cerebral palsy — couldn’t do much sport so we would hang out and watch wrestling all the time and it’s how we connected. I thought it would be an awesome way to tell the story of my connection to wrestling and my cousin through sound.”

