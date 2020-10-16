A FREE SAMPLE PACK FOR ABLETON LIVE USERS

CURATED BY LUPA J

Introducing Sydney Sounds, an upcoming free sample pack for Ableton Live users. Curated by Sydney-based artist Lupa J, this package is bustling with urban, industrial sounds that are iconically ‘Sydney’.

The product of a day’s field recording near Lupa J’s childhood home in Asquith and the local train station, the pack includes ambient recordings of freight trains passing by, a 16-sample drum rack etched out of percussive train sounds, and of course, the ding of your Opal card being denied.

Stay tuned as we reveal more and more about Sydney Sounds over the coming weeks.

LUPA J