Three music videos we’re digging right now: Leo, Bibi Club and Skyscraper Stan

We can’t help but spotlight three killer new tunes (and equally killer music videos) from Leo, Bibi Club and Skyscraper Stan.

It’s already been a whirlwind year for new music, to the point where the Happy team has found it tricky to sift through the sheer volume of stellar new releases arriving on a daily basis.

We’ve had long-awaited returns from some of the world’s buzziest acts and quieter, yet equally powerful, gems from beloved Aussie heroes.

While each of these has held a special place in our hearts (and our playlists), sometimes a batch of musicians shine through with some truly unmissable projects.

That’s why we regularly spotlight some of the artists we’re digging at any given moment, whether its local bands or promising voices from across the ditch.

This time ‘round, we’ve expanded our reach even further, with a shoutout all the way from Canada and a focus on music videos for new singles. Below, we’re spotlighting new video and music releases from Leo, Bibi Club and Skyscraper Stan.

‘Please Leave Quietly’ — Leo

Melbourne/Naarm artist Leo already gave a taste of their promise with singles like ‘Doctor’, ‘Half Unconscious’ and ‘Rough Hands’, but their EP ‘Please Leave Quietly’ exceeds even those lofty expectations.

Brimming with effortless earworms, brutal lyricism and deeply reflective themes, it’s a stunning debut effort that kickstarts what’s sure to be a breakout moment, and we simply can’t look past the focus track ‘Tendencies’.

Watch the music video for that song, co-directed by Leo and Nik Jamieson, below.

‘Strange Things Happen’ — Skyscraper Stan

Melbourne/Naarm artist Skyscraper Stan teams up with his longtime touring band the Commission Flats for ‘Strange Things Happen’, a hooky and infectious single lifted from Stan’s upcoming album.

Coasting on early 60s rock grooves, sparse instrumentation and a bouncy soul, the track is accompanied by an official music video, directed by Stan and featuring Commission Flats lead guitarist Oskar Herbig as a forlorn zombie.

Watch that below, and keep an eye out for Stan’s album due out in August.

‘Parc De Beauvoir’ — Bibi Club

Bibi Club, the Canadian pop duo consisting of Adèle Trottier-Rivard and Nicolas Basque, breeze onto the airwaves with new single ‘Parc De Beauvoir’.

According to Bibi Club, the track is “an ode to friendship [and] conveying nostalgia for our teenage years, an era during which we… experience complex, powerful emotions.”

It’s the first English single to be previewed from ‘Feu de garde’, the duo’s upcoming album which is said to feature relentless rhythms, and genre-pushing efforts. Watch the music video for ‘Parc De Beauvoir’ below.